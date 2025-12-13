Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Brookfield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 107.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1,935.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 188,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,572,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

