London Co. of Virginia Sells 73,523 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,208,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,523 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $328,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,572,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,914,738,000 after buying an additional 317,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,594,000 after buying an additional 106,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $235,714,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,169,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

