Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 15,565 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $454,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $212,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,080.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,039.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.92. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,141.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

