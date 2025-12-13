Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 997,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after buying an additional 843,235 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $49,221,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Ciena in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Ciena stock opened at $218.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 257.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,707,266. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

