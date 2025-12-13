Curi Capital LLC Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Curi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.65.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $211.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $212.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.