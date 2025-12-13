Haven Capital Group Inc. Invests $993,000 in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Transdigm Group accounts for 0.9% of Haven Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after buying an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,035,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 696,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,686,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,293.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,391.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.19, for a total value of $6,063,893.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,318.75. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,362.29, for a total value of $23,875,494.54. Following the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,113,561.82. The trade was a 68.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,147 shares of company stock worth $199,321,537 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

