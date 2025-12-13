Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $830,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $670.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $656.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 74,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.78, for a total transaction of $48,590,019.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,819,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,366,795.52. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 269,799 shares of company stock valued at $176,627,160 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.