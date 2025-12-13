Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Holdings Boosted by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.9% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $115,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,534,000. Curi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

JAAA stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

