Hillman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $262.34 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $367.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,194,197. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

