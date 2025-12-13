The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE HD opened at $359.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

