Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10,746.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,831 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $62,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

