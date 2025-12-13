Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,415 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.