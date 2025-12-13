iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 721.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,639 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IVE opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

