Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $35.71 Million in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,714,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.