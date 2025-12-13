Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 252.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

