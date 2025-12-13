Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 106,124 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 372.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,124 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 756,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after buying an additional 167,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,439,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

