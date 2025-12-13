Modern Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $104.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.