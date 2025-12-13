Modern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,303 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 220,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

