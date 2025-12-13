Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stake Boosted by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

