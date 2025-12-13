Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

