Modern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,705 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,404,000 after buying an additional 3,121,192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,999,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

