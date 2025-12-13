Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,056 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

