Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $108,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,129,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,217,139,000 after buying an additional 695,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,979,000 after acquiring an additional 784,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

