Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,593 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Credicorp worth $138,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Credicorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $282.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

