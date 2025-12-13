Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $841.99 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 201,861 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.2% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.46% of Norfolk Southern worth $841,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 120.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $296.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average of $277.01.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director William Jr. Clyburn bought 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. The trade was a 101.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,454 shares of company stock worth $1,259,874. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.90.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

