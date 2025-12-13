Linden Advisors LP Invests $10.12 Million in Artius II Acquisition Inc. $AACB

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AACB. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Artius II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,048,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000.

Artius II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AACB opened at $10.30 on Friday. Artius II Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artius II Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Artius II Acquisition in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Artius II Acquisition Profile

We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

