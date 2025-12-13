Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Purchases 9,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 8.6% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $358.95 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.35. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

