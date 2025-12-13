Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.64 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.