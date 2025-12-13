Eminence Capital LP Has $93.80 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,514 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $93,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $358.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.35. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

