714,582 Shares in GDS Holdings $GDS Purchased by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 714,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,845,000. GDS comprises approximately 4.5% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in GDS by 2,390.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Up 0.3%

GDS stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. GDS Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. GDS had a net margin of 49.60% and a return on equity of 5.17%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

