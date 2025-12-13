H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.38% of H&R Block worth $174,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in H&R Block by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in H&R Block by 72.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 169.98%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $8,197,820.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 906,313 shares in the company, valued at $42,107,301.98. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

