Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $236.31 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,884 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fiserv worth $236,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

