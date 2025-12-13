Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,916,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,045 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk worth $252,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,258.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,032.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of TLK opened at $21.45 on Friday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4,514.03) million for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts predict that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

