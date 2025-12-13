Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 181.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,803 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Icon worth $98,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Icon by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Icon by 40,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Icon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Icon Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $186.58 on Friday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43.

Icon Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.