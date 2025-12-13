Fortress Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $2,855,043.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,958.40. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,500.10. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,847 shares of company stock worth $49,268,665.

Shares of CRCL opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.72. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild Redb raised Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Circle Internet Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

