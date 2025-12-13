104,100 Shares in SiTime Corporation $SITM Bought by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,000. SiTime accounts for about 3.1% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 0.40% of SiTime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 1.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.58, for a total value of $437,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,730,357.70. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,609 shares in the company, valued at $126,188,891.18. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,310. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average of $253.54. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $387.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.14.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

