Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,202 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,525 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Tapestry worth $122,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,344 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,106,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,815 shares in the company, valued at $14,104,205. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $123.22 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

View Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.