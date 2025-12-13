Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.25.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$113.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.91. The firm has a market cap of C$13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$36.51 and a 1-year high of C$117.08.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

