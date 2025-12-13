Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.52. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

