THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:THIR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 35.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

THOR Index Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA THIR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. THOR Index Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Get THOR Index Rotation ETF alerts:

THOR Index Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the THOR SDQ Rotation index. The fund is a fund-of-funds tracking an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks focusing on volatility management. Investment allocation is determined by market conditions, shifting between three major indices and cash to reduce risk.

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Index Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Index Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.