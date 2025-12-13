THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:THIR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 35.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
THOR Index Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA THIR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. THOR Index Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.98.
THOR Index Rotation ETF Company Profile
