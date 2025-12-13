Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.24. Standard BioTools has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,545,000. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,225,000 shares of company stock worth $14,408,250 over the last ninety days. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Standard BioTools by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,225,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 110,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth $862,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

