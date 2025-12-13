MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

MFIC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price target on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $11.92 on Thursday. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.