Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
PFD opened at $11.75 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
