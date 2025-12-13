Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on January 22nd

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.54. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAR

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.