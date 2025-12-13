Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Eric Vishria Sells 15,476 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $464,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,061,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,846,260. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 8th, Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $461,803.84.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $731,728.92.

Shares of CFLT opened at $30.05 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,667,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 3,646.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $89,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,347,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 895.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,196 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

