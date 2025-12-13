Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $443.00 to $462.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Broadcom Stock Down 11.4%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $359.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,435.48. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

