Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Michael Volanoski Sells 5,123 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $386,581.58. Following the transaction, the executive owned 166,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,995.52. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

