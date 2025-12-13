Knowles (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 889,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,344,880. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Jeffrey Niew sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20.

On Friday, October 31st, Jeffrey Niew sold 98,252 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $2,329,554.92.

Shares of KN stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.51. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 118.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

