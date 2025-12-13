Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 118976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunome by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Immunome by 6.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Immunome by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Immunome by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

