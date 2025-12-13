Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. Sells 78,649 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 78,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $727,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,688.75. This trade represents a 36.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 124,594 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 143,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $567,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

